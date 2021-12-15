BC taking action on fraudulent proof of vaccination documents

The BC Ministry of Health will be sending communications to thousands of people who had previously submitted their personal vaccination records into the Provincial Immunization Registry without success.

According to a statement from the ministry, letters are going to mailed to 1,715 people who haven’t been able to successfully submit their proof of vaccination. The letters will be encouraging these individuals to get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity.

“Records entered into the registry are reviewed using strict processes to prevent fraud.”

Records being submitted to the ministry that are suspected to be fraudulent are being reported to law enforcement.

Some individuals have had legitimate issues with trying to submit proof of vaccination into the registry, and BC’s Provincial Health Services Authority will assist them in trying to find a solution.

Earlier this year, two travellers were fined for providing fake COVID-19 documentation.

A statement from the BC Ministry of Health is reminding people that they need to be fully vaccinated with a complete series of a Health Canada-approved vaccine, which includes both doses of a two-dose series or one dose of Janssen in order to receive a BC Vaccine Card or federal proof of vaccination.

To date, 86.6% (4,316,478) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.4% (4,105,425) have received their second dose.