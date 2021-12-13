Savio Volpe restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen fire

Popular East Vancouver restaurant Savio Volpe is temporarily closed after a small fire damaged its kitchen.

The fire started at the pizza oven and affected the restaurant’s ventilation system, Captain Brian Bertuzzi with Vancouver Fire Rescue told Daily Hive.

It happened around 8 pm Sunday, and luckily, firefighters prevented it from spreading to the rest of the restaurant.

No diners or staff were hurt, but there was some damage to the restaurant’s interior, Bertuzzi said.

On Monday morning, there was a sign posted on Savio Volpe’s door saying the eatery is temporarily closed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Osteria is closed this evening. We hope to host you soon,” it said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Savio Volpe for further comment but has not yet heard back.

Apart from the note on the door, there were no obvious signs of a fire from the restaurant’s exterior. But there was a ladder leading up to the building’s roof at the rear of the building.

Savio Volpe is located at 615 Kingsway, and the Italian restaurant features a seasonal menu of handmade pasta, salads, and grilled meats. There’s no word yet on when it will reopen.