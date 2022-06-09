Save Old Growth plans more disruptions of "critical infrastructure" in BC

Protesters are set to once again disrupt infrastructure in BC as they continue to demand the BC government end old growth logging.

“Protecting our last remaining old growth forests is a complete no-brainer. We’ve been systemically lied to by the BC government,” says Zain Haq, coordinator for Save Old Growth. “Through our civil resistance efforts, we’ll create political urgency for the government to represent the will of the people rather than serve the forestry lobby.”

In a release, Save Old Growth says it will continue to demand the Horgan government “enact legislation to ban all old growth logging in BC.”

The group says old growth forests make an invaluable contribution to fighting climate change as natural carbon sinks.

A recent survey from Leger has found 82% of people in BC support a legislated ban on old growth logging.

Over the past few months, there have been a number of demonstrations and protests around BC, including one incident when commuters tried to drag protesters off of a bridge as they blocked rush hour traffic.

In another case, an actual load of crap was dumped outside of Premier John Horgan’s office in Langford — complete with signs — one reading, “John doesn’t give a sh*t, so we gave him some.”

At this point, Save Old Growth has not provided details on how they plan to disrupt critical infrastructure.