An actual load of crap was just dumped at John Horgan's office (PHOTOS)

There’s a smelly situation at BC Premier John Horgan’s office on Vancouver Island.

Supporters of Save Old Growth deposited fresh manure outside his office in Langford, complete with signs — one reading, “John doesn’t give a sh*t, so we gave him some.”

In a release, the group says it is tired of the NDP government’s inaction to protect old-growth forests, despite the government’s campaign promises to implement all 14 recommendations of the old-growth strategic review panel.

“The premier himself promised a ‘paradigm shift’ for the forestry industry in BC, an overdue and necessary step in protecting old growth. Instead, we’re continuing the same outdated, crappy policies and practices we’ve had for decades,” said Alexi Hu, a supporter of Save Old Growth.

The group apparently has one simple, demand: that the NDP Horgan government enact legislation to immediately end all old-growth logging in the province of BC.

The group says in a release that “after years of petitions, marches, and letter-writing campaigns to protect old-growth forests, it’s clear that everyday BC citizens must hold the government accountable; we have a moral responsibility to uphold the government’s own promises. The provincial government’s inaction to protect these old-growth forests amounts to negligence when addressing climate chaos.”

There has been no response from the BC NDP.