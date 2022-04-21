Drivers try to drag protesters off a Vancouver bridge (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

It was a rough commute for many drivers using the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge on Thursday morning.

Save Old Growth blocked traffic as part of its ongoing demand for the government of BC to end old-growth logging, but some commuters were not having it.

Tim Brazier with Save Old Growth has told Daily Hive that three members of the public got out of their cars and began dragging supporters.

“So, around seven o’clock this morning, supporters of Save Old Growth, who are ordinary people who are taking action to protect their future, walked out onto the highway, stopped traffic, and sat down. We’re a completely non-violent group. And so we’re sitting there and then members of the public got out of their cars and were trying abuse us and then started to physically try and remove them from the road.”

Brazier says more demonstrations are planned as they wait for their demands to be met.

“Well, our demand is for the provincial government to pass legislation to end all old-growth logging. And so as soon as the government passes that legislation, then we’ll be off the roads. But until that time, we’re just facing the realities of cutting these trees down in 2022.”

He says once the VPD arrived, most of the commuters got back in their cars and one person was arrested.

“We’re okay to take this treatment. This is something that over 88% of British Columbians want action to protect over forests. So we’re just calling on the government to do what the people are calling for and what they said they kind of in the spirit of their promises of their election to do so,” said Brazier.

In an email, the VPD says six people blocked southbound lanes on the bridge just after 7 am, causing a minor car collision and disrupting rush-hour traffic.

“Demonstrators who block vital pieces of infrastructure, like bridges and major intersections, put themselves in danger and create a safety risk for the rest of the public,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin. “We know these incidents frustrate the public and we thank everyone for their patience while VPD responded to this protest.”

Two supporters of Save Old Growth are also on a hunger strike as they try to convince Minister of Forests Katrine Conroy to host a public meeting on protecting the last remaining old-growth forests in British Columbia.

Brent Eichler, 57, has now gone 29 days without food, while Howard Breen will stop taking fluids tomorrow on his 23rd day of a hunger strike.

“He’s going to stop drinking fluids. So there are people who are really willing to risk their entire life and put themselves in immediate danger because the government is failing to act.”

There have been a number of similar protests and Save Old Growth says there will be more action in the days and months to come.