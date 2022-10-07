Sara Lee, who won season six of WWE’s pro wrestling TV show Tough Enough, died on Thursday at the age of 30.

Lee was a professional wrestler and was also married to former WWE wrestler Wesley/Westin Blake. The couple lived in Texas with their three children, all of whom are under the age of six.

The cause of Lee’s death has not been publicized yet. The WWE released a statement mourning the death of the promising wrestler.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Lee often posted photos and videos of herself training and enjoying time with her family on Instagram.

Her season of Tough Enough aired in 2015 and was hosted by wrestling legend Chris Jericho, with WWE royalty such as Hulk Hogan, Booker T, John Cena, and Triple H appearing on the show as guests, trainers, and judges.

At the time of winning the wrestling reality show, Lee was only 23 and a successful powerlifter. Her drive and personality made her an instant fan favourite, and she signed a one-year contract with WWE.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” the wrestler’s mother, Terri Lee, wrote on Facebook yesterday.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory [Westin Blake] and her children.”