Canadian UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34

Sep 12 2022, 4:48 pm
Tragedy has struck the Canadian MMA community as former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou passed away at age 34 after a battle with liver cancer.

According to reports, the fighter from Mississauga didn’t tell many people that he was battling stage four liver cancer before he passed away Sunday.

Theodorou burst onto the international MMA scene by winning the Ultimate Fighter in 2014.

He gave himself the nickname The Mane Event in honour of his amazing hair. He spent five years in the UFC going 8-3.

He made history in 2021 as he became the first fighter to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption for medical cannabis in North America when he fought in Victoria. It was a cause he was very passionate about.

 

His last professional bout was in December when he was the first fighter to get that same exemption in the United States.

He had a big personality outside of the cage and was very popular amongst his fellow fighters.

In 2018 he became the “Ring Boy” for the all-women MMA promotion Invicta.

