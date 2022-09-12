Canadian UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34

Tragedy has struck the Canadian MMA community as former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou passed away at age 34 after a battle with liver cancer.

According to reports, the fighter from Mississauga didn’t tell many people that he was battling stage four liver cancer before he passed away Sunday.

Sadly, a representative of Elias Theodorou has confirmed earlier reports that he has passed away at age 34. Theodorou was privately battling Stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2022

Theodorou burst onto the international MMA scene by winning the Ultimate Fighter in 2014.

Elias Theodorou wins The Ultimate Fighter (2014) 📸 @jhedges_photo pic.twitter.com/FPoODcKSvE — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) September 12, 2022

He gave himself the nickname The Mane Event in honour of his amazing hair. He spent five years in the UFC going 8-3.

A positive energy if ever there was one, a man who almost always flashed a winning smile, a man who spoke out about what he believed in. You will be missed Elias. (Don’t worry guys, he approved this photo 🤪)#themaneevent #themaneevent™ #rip #eliastheodorou #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/GBAIJkBVDg — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 12, 2022

He made history in 2021 as he became the first fighter to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption for medical cannabis in North America when he fought in Victoria. It was a cause he was very passionate about.

His last professional bout was in December when he was the first fighter to get that same exemption in the United States.

Theodorou last fought in December against Bryan Baker, where he was very proud of becoming the first professional athlete of all-time to compete with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis in North America (first in Canada and then in the U.S.) pic.twitter.com/TQG9kAJrdm — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2022

He had a big personality outside of the cage and was very popular amongst his fellow fighters.

Fightful is saddened to hear of the loss of Elias Theodorou. He was one of the most humble and brilliant people we’ve ever had the good fortune to work with. His incredible talent and personality (and his amazing hair, that he was always so proud of) will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VNWpiDcqLp — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 12, 2022

In 2018 he became the “Ring Boy” for the all-women MMA promotion Invicta.