1 dead, several injured in stabbing spree outside popular hotel on Las Vegas strip

Oct 6 2022, 8:03 pm
randy andy/Shutterstock

At least one person has died and multiple are injured after a stabbing spree outside a casino on the Las Vegas strip.

The spree began at 11:42 am PST outside the hotel casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to local police. Multiple reports on social media suggest the incident occurred across the street from the Wynn Hotel at Palazzo Casino.

The assailant has been taken into police custody. The victims — at least six of whom have been located — are being treated in nearby hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have put up road closures nearby and are telling people to avoid the area. An investigation is underway.

More to come…

