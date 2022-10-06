At least one person has died and multiple are injured after a stabbing spree outside a casino on the Las Vegas strip.

The spree began at 11:42 am PST outside the hotel casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to local police. Multiple reports on social media suggest the incident occurred across the street from the Wynn Hotel at Palazzo Casino.

The assailant has been taken into police custody. The victims — at least six of whom have been located — are being treated in nearby hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

#BREAKING At approximately 11:42 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased. pic.twitter.com/WegbwHZRf8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2022

6 people stabbed just right across the street from the Wynn Hotel at Palazzo Casino. 1 person dead. Suspect in custody. Really scary. #prayforvegas #lasvegas #palazzo #breakingnews #fyp pic.twitter.com/91Pcq0nYIf — Melizza (@MelizzaMarrie) October 6, 2022

Police have put up road closures nearby and are telling people to avoid the area. An investigation is underway.

More to come…