Sany Zein returns to TransLink as its new SkyTrain manager

Longtime TransLink veteran Sany Zein is making a big return to TransLink’s leadership team.

Metro Vancouver’s public transit authority announced today Zein has been appointed as the new president and general manager of BC Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC), which is the TransLink division responsible for operating SkyTrain and West Coast Express (WCE).

The engineer and former UBC sessional lecturer held various roles with TransLink between 2009 and 2021, with his previous role with the organization being the vice president of infrastructure management and engineering, which saw him lead the teams developing new major rapid transit mega-projects and other infrastructure initiatives with a multibillion-dollar budget.

This includes his very key roles in the Millennium Line’s Evergreen and Broadway extensions, the Expo Line’s Surrey-Langley Extension, Canada Line upgrades, SkyTrain fleet expansion, major upgrades of Expo Line stations, and upgrades to rail maintenance and operations facilities.

Zein is currently the vice president of transit and transportation at consultancy firm Jacobs. Since 2021, he has also been serving as a board member of Vancouver International Airport.

He will begin his new role with TransLink early next month.

“Sany’s proven track record, commitment to the region, and familiarity with both BCRTC and WCE will greatly benefit the organization and the region as we prepare for rail expansion while continuing to deliver reliable service for customers,” said Steve Hunt, chair of BCRTC’s and WCE’s Board of Directors, in a statement.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn added: “We are pleased to welcome back Sany to the organization. With over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, Sany brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role as we continue to rebuild ridership and prepare to expand service across the region.”

Sany replaces Michel Ladrak, who left TransLink in June 2022 after nearly three years in the role. He now works in France, returning to the international private-public transit operating firm Transdev.

TransLink’s SkyTrain system is currently in the midst of major expansion, including the opening of the Broadway Extension in 2025, the arrival of 205 new generation SkyTrain cars over the next six years, the construction of a new operations and maintenance centre in Coquitlam, and the construction of a new state-of-the-art control centre building in Edmonds.