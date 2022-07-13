News

Megan Devlin
Jul 13 2022, 6:12 pm
UBC President Santa Ono is leaving for another university
Santa J. Ono, President of the University of British Columbia, announced Wednesday he’s moving on to another university after spending six years in Vancouver.

Ono will take on the presidential role at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbour this fall, he announced in a tweet.

Ono was outspoken about mental health during his tenure at UBC and led the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under his leadership, UBC has continued to grow its academic offerings while building infrastructure, such as new student housing, academic centres and research facilities,” Kang said. “Thank you, Santa Ono, for your commitment to lifelong learning. We wish you all the best with your next chapter as president of the University of Michigan.”

 

