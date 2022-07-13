UBC President Santa Ono is leaving for another university

Santa J. Ono, President of the University of British Columbia, announced Wednesday he’s moving on to another university after spending six years in Vancouver.

Ono will take on the presidential role at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbour this fall, he announced in a tweet.

After six years as President and Vice Chancellor at UBC, Prof. Santa J. Ono has announced he is moving on to assume the presidency of the University of Michigan. https://t.co/0sVZhcBuhr pic.twitter.com/g6RFv5mXut — University of British Columbia (@UBC) July 13, 2022

Ono was outspoken about mental health during his tenure at UBC and led the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.