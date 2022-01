On Tuesday afternoon, a bunch of random tweets briefly showed up on the Twitter account of UBC President Santa Ono.

The hack seemed to happen just after 4 pm, and ads for cheap Ray-Ban sunglasses started popping up.

At least 20 of the tweets showed up in a five-minute span before being quickly deleted.

But by 4:20 pm, things seemed to be back to normal now.

Hopefully he changed his password ASAP.