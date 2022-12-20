Record snowfall in Vancouver didn’t stop protesters from attending a demonstration at the flagship Vancouver Lululemon store downtown, and Santa Claus even joined them.

Jolly Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus supported members of the demonstration on Robson Street, protesting the company’s use of fossil fuels.

Santa wasn’t handing out gifts; he was handing out coal and even gave some to the store manager.

“In conjunction with Stand.earth volunteers holding a banner outside the store reading ‘lululemon pollutes our climate,’ ‘Mrs. Claus’ accompanied a team of singing supporters,” reads a statement from Stand.earth.

Demonstrators even put up a sign over the Lululemon logo that reads, “We Pollute.”

“In September, lululemon released a report revealing its climate pollution from manufacturing (scope 3 emissions) increased by over 60 percent in just two years, failing its own weak emissions targets and heading in the wrong direction on climate action,” says Stand.earth.

“With 2030 rapidly approaching, lululemon now faces the enormous challenge of cutting its emissions intensity by more than half in just eight years if it plans to reach its target. Without a commitment to transition its supply chain to 100 percent renewable energy that is local to the grid by 2030, lululemon’s emissions will continue to rise.”

The coal from Santa wasn’t just a cute ploy; Stand.earth says that Lululemon’s operations involve burning coal.

“Lululemon’s use of coal is particularly harmful to people and communities and habitats in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, where its products are made.”

You can read more about the action here.