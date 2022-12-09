8 places to snap a photo with Santa Claus in and around Vancouver

The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be complete without a photo featuring jolly old Saint Nick.

COVID-19 restrictions put a damper on Santa meet-and-greets for the last two Christmases, but luckily this year he’s coming back to many of his favourite Metro Vancouver haunts before the big day.

Here are some places you can take a photo with Santa this year:

What: This iconic mall in Mount Pleasant has a twinkly display for photos with Santa.

Where: 370 East Broadway

When: December 3 to 24

Time: Varies by day between 9:30 am and 9 pm

Cost: $10

What: This is on the pricer side, but a ticket up the Grouse Gondola also brings amazing views of the city and other winter activities. Reservations for Santa photos are required.

Where: Grouse Mountain

When: November 25 to January 2

Time: Various by day between 11 am and 7 pm, appointments mandatory.

Cost: Mountain admission costs $69 for adults, $36 for kids, or $119 for a family of four. Santa photos included.

What: This mall in West Vancouver has teamed up with North Pole Picture Co. to create Christmas memories.

Where: 2002 Park Royal Street, West Vancouver — in Park Royal South West Wing

When: November 17 to December 24

Time: Various by day between 11 am and 7 pm, appointments encouraged

Cost: $35 to $48

What: Old Saint Click has set up a photo station downtown.

Where: 1067 Cordova StreetCanada Place — at Oakridge Park

When: November 26 to December 23

Time: Various, appointments encouraged

Cost: $20

What: This North Shore destination also has a cute backdrop designed by lifestyle blogger Monika Hibbs for a chance to meet Santa. You can also bring your pet!

Where: 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver — Grand Court of Capilano Mall, between Telus and Walmart

When: November 26 to December 24

Time: Various, appointments encouraged

Cost: $25 to $35

What: Come to this Burnaby mall for more affordable Santa photos.

Where: 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby — Santaland is located in the Grand Court on the lower level

When: November 15 to December 23

Time: Various, appointments encouraged

Cost: $10 donation to support Burnaby Christmas Bureau



What: The City of Richmond is hosting an affordable Santa’s Workshop event featuring a portrait painting session and festive holiday stories.

Where: 8880 Williams Road, Richmond

When: Saturday, December 17

Time: 9:30 am to 10:15 am and 10:30 am to 11:45 am

Cost: $10

What: Kids can meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause in a yurt-style tent decorated for the season. Price includes parking or shuttle up to Mt Seymour. Pets are also welcome.

Where: Mt Seymour Ski Resort

When: Until December 24

Time: Various times, purchase tickets online

Cost: $20