The Vancouver Canucks may be winding down the regular season this month, but there’s still lots of fun to be had at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks have announced six community engagement and theme nights to be held in April, each with a variety of special guests and live entertainment that will have you cheering for more than goals.

The Vancouver #Canucks are pleased to share more details about our upcoming community engagement and theme night schedule for the month of April 🎉 DETAILS | https://t.co/2B1jsf1iWD pic.twitter.com/ml8Pth55ei — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 1, 2022

You might also like: "We're only getting started": Canada looking to make noise at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Commodore Ballroom will host a Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling show in May

Inaugural BC Basketball Festival coming to Metro Vancouver this spring

First up is Autism Acceptance Night on Sunday, April 3, co-hosted by the team and Canucks Autism Network (CAN). There will be a number of in-game elements to encourage the acceptance and support of those on the autism spectrum.

CAN participant Gavin Leong will sing the Canadian national anthem and CAN participant Ryan Chilton will join Al Murdoch for PA duties. CAN will also be in Community Corner, section 111.

The Canucks will be celebrating Community Heroes Night on April 9 and Gender Equality Night on April 18. The former will honour the countless heroes who have helped their communities during the pandemic, floods, fires, and other issues in BC this year. The latter spotlights the significance of equality between men and women, especially as it relates to hockey.

Another highlight of this month’s themed nights is the 32nd annual Canucks for Kids Fund (CKCF) Telethon on April 12. The CFKF assists charities that support children’s health and wellness, provides education and social impact programming, and helps develop grassroots hockey throughout the province.

Fans can donate to CKCF online to be entered to win a 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD. Those wanting a special souvenir can donate $100 or more to receive a one-of-a-kind 8 x 10 all-star photo of goaltender Thatcher Demko.

And to bring an exciting April to a close, the Canucks will be hosting Country Night on April 26 and Fan Appreciation Night on April 28. There will be live music, prizes and more, so make sure you get your tickets for both so you don’t miss out.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online