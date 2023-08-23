Salvation Army asks Metro Vancouverites to hold onto donations

If you were hoping to do a big clearout and donate your things to the Salvation Army in the next few days, it’s time to make alternative arrangements.

According to the Salvation Army Thrift Stores, a truck driver and warehouse staff strike is affecting their ability to process donations. Now, they’re asking folks in Metro Vancouver to hold onto those clothing and household donations for now.

“While donations are critical to support the programs and services of The Salvation Army, the organization is unable to process them at this time due to the impacts of the strike, including the significant reduction in staff,” the organization said in a press release.

“This is an extremely challenging situation for us to be in, and it’s having a negative impact on our local community,” said Cory Mitic, Territorial Director of Employee and Labour Relations.

“We’re finding ourselves in a position where we are unable to process the high volume of donations in the Greater Vancouver area, and while we are so grateful to our loyal donors, the safety and wellbeing of our staff who have stepped in to bridge the gap during this strike is our top priority.”

There’s no word yet on when the Salvation Army Thrift Store will be able to resume normal operations, but until then, residents in the Greater Vancouver area are asked to set aside their donations until then.

Hot labour summer

Salvation Army workers and Unifor members striking in Langley, BC, are far from the only workers engaged in job action this summer. Right now, other Unifor members in Toronto who work at Metro Grocery stores are on strike.

Hundreds of Metro workers and supporters have set up round-the-clock secondary picket lines outside of Metro’s distribution warehouses. Frontline grocery workers are demanding that Metro return to the bargaining table with a serious wage offer. #canlab #unifor #onpoli pic.twitter.com/dC8yAhKUYD — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) August 23, 2023

Here in BC, Victoria Clipper Ferry workers have set a strike deadline, too.