BC port workers approve new contract, officially ending strike

After more than a month of severe disruptions to the Canadian economy, especially in Western Canada, unionized workers at British Columbia’s ports have ratified a new contract.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada announced on Friday evening that 74.66% of its members have ratified a deal with the BC Maritime Employers Association.

Over 7,400 of the union’s members first walked off the job at port facilities located in areas such as Metro Vancouver and Prince Rupert on July 1. There was a brief glimmer of hope to an end to the strike about two weeks ago when a tentative deal was reached, but the union’s leadership rejected the contract, sending its members back on strike hours later on July 18. A mediated deal was also rejected on July 28 by the union’s membership.

Businesses and governments have been calling on the union to end the strike for weeks.

The prolonged strike disrupted supply chains and the sale of goods across Canada, with the retail, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, raw materials, and energy sectors severely impacted. About 25% of Canada’s imports and exports go through BC ports, particularly the Port of Vancouver.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimates the port shutdown disrupted $10.7 billion worth of trade.

“Businesses in Greater Vancouver and across the country are breathing a sigh of relief that ports and supply chains are returning to normal,” reads a statement by GVBOT president and CEO Bridgitte Anderson this evening in reaction to the ratification vote.

“While we greatly welcome this news, as we have said since the beginning of the work stoppage, the impact of this strike on our economy has been significant.”

She says moving forward, steps should be taken by the federal government to expand its options for addressing labour disruptions that impact the national economy and supply chains. The prolonged strike jeopardized Canada’s international reputation as a reliable trade partner, according to GVBOT.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority states that as of this evening, six container vessels are at berth, two vessels are at anchor, and two are awaiting entry into port waters. As of this morning, the anchorage capacity in Vancouver Harbour, English Bay, and Indian Arm was only 37%, and the Southern Gulf Islands was 60%.

Cruise ship operations at the Canada Place cruise ship terminal in downtown Vancouver were not impacted by the labour dispute.