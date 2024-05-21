Sailboat that washed up at Jericho and damaged yacht club gets owner fined

The Canadian Coast Guard has issued a $15,000 fine to the owner of a derelict sailboat that washed up on Jericho Beach in 2023 and sat there for months.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a news release that the damaged boat could have injured beachgoers because of its damaged and unstable state.

It also damaged the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, hitting the main support beams and dock beside the building.

As well, the fibreglass hull would’ve polluted the environment as pieces of it broke off.

The boat washed up in 2023, and the owner failed to comply with instructions to remove it by January 24, 2024.

The $15,000 penalty was issued under the Wrecked, Abandoned, or Hazardous Vessels Act on April 3.

“The issuance of a penalty is a last resort when all other avenues have been exhausted. Under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, the Canadian Coast Guard is required to publicly report the penalties issued to vessel owners,” Fisheries and Oceans Canada said.