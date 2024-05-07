There was drama in English Bay Tuesday afternoon as a barge came close to shore, reminding many Vancouverites of the infamous barge that became stranded on the rocks near Sunset Beach.

The Coast Guard was on scene Tuesday afternoon as a tug boat hauled the barge further away from shore.

A Daily Hive reader who was working from home said it got frighteningly close.

“I finished a meeting and looked out my window, and it was almost to shore.”

The Canadian Coast Guard first received a report of a barge adrift at 2:30 pm. Two crews from the Kitsilano Base responded within minutes to tie onto the barge to hold it in place while they waited for commercial tugs and a Vancouver Fraser Port Authority boat to assist.

The 200-foot long commercial barge was kept off the beach with no injuries or pollution to the ocean.

“It is unknown why the barge came loose from its mooring,” the Coast Guard said.

By 3:15 pm the barge had moved back out to the open water. It appeared to have a construction vehicle on board.