"Stay in your homes": Multiple people injured in attempted bank robbery in Saanich

Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 28 2022, 8:18 pm
@joanbflood/Twitter

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

Several people are injured after an attempted bank robbery in Saanich, BC Tuesday that involved a police shootout.

Police have issued a shelter in place advisory, and are evacuating homes and businesses near the bank because of the “presence of a potential explosive device.”

Two suspects are in custody, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area near the bank.

“I am sickened and saddened by this incident. But at this time I cannot say more,” Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes told Daily Hive.

In the early afternoon on Tuesday, June 28, Saanich Police said they were sending officers to a “police incident” on the 3600 block of Shelbourne Street in Greater Victoria.

At that location, there is the Shelbourne & Pear Bank of Montreal branch at 3616 Shelbourne Street.

 

Twitter users shared photos and updates on social media of the incident. There’s also a video on social media purporting to show an apparent shootout. Daily Hive has not included this video due to is graphic nature.

Police have also asked the public not to share the location of officers on social media as they conduct their search.

Later, police said there had been a report of armed suspects at a bank and an exchange of gunfire with multiple people injured.

Police said that two suspects were in custody while officers searched the area for a possible third suspect.

You can follow Saanich Police on Twitter for the latest updates.

More to come…

