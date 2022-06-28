Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

Several people are injured after an attempted bank robbery in Saanich, BC Tuesday that involved a police shootout.

Police have issued a shelter in place advisory, and are evacuating homes and businesses near the bank because of the “presence of a potential explosive device.”

Two suspects are in custody, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area near the bank.

Officers are evacuating homes & businesses within a close proximity to the scene of the incident – a bank at the intersection of Shelbourne St & Pear St (3600-blk Shelbourne St) – due to the presence of a potential explosive device. Please continue to avoid the area. #yyj — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 28, 2022

“I am sickened and saddened by this incident. But at this time I cannot say more,” Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes told Daily Hive.

In the early afternoon on Tuesday, June 28, Saanich Police said they were sending officers to a “police incident” on the 3600 block of Shelbourne Street in Greater Victoria.

At that location, there is the Shelbourne & Pear Bank of Montreal branch at 3616 Shelbourne Street.

Immediate aftermath of shootout in Saanich #attemptbankrobbery? pic.twitter.com/0xj1TMAm13 — Joan B Flood (@joanbflood) June 28, 2022

Twitter users shared photos and updates on social media of the incident. There’s also a video on social media purporting to show an apparent shootout. Daily Hive has not included this video due to is graphic nature.

Police have also asked the public not to share the location of officers on social media as they conduct their search.

Multiple officers have responded to a police incident in the 3600 blk of Shelbourne St. Please avoid the area. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 28, 2022

Later, police said there had been a report of armed suspects at a bank and an exchange of gunfire with multiple people injured.

Officers responded to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-blk of Shelbourne St. There was an exchange of gunfire. Multiple people have been injured. Please continue to avoid the area. — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 28, 2022

Police said that two suspects were in custody while officers searched the area for a possible third suspect.

The shelter-in-place advisory remains in effect as we continue our search for a possible third suspect. We will continue to provide updates here. #yyj #Saanich — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 28, 2022

