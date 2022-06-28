Nearly $7,000 in fines issued to illegal ride-hailing operators in Richmond

Illegal ride-hailing operators were targeted in a joint operation that resulted in fines totalling nearly $7,000.

The operation by BC passenger transportation officers, Richmond Bylaw, and Richmond RCMP took place on June 16.

“Three violators were caught and issued three violation tickets totalling $6,899,” said the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement to Daily Hive.

On top of those fines, Richmond Bylaw issued three fines of $450 each for not having a business licence, and the RCMP also issued a $200 fine for driving without consideration.

One vehicle was towed from the scene.

The BC Ministry of Transportation adds that these sorts of illegal ride-hailing operations put passengers in danger. The ministry did not name the companies or individuals that were caught in the operation.

“Drivers for these companies do not undergo the same safety checks as drivers for legally operating companies.”

The ministry is advising passengers to do some research before booking a trip with a ride-hailing company and ensuring they book through a licensed operator.

One of the main takeaways is to “never hail a ride-hail vehicle from the street.”

There are currently 25 ride-hailing operators in the province, and BC lists all of the approved operators on this website, along with a list of things to look for to make sure you’re in a legally operating vehicle.