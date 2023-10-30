Remember when Matthew Perry talked about beating up Justin Trudeau as a kid?

Actor Matthew Perry passed away in an apparent drowning on Saturday, leaving family, friends, and fans in a state of sudden heartbreak.

The Friends star was only 54.

Those missing Perry have shared their favourite memories of him on social media, whether they happened in real life or on TV.

One very Canadian and relatively recent memory of him is his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2017. Perry admitted he wasn’t very friendly to our current prime minister when they were kids.

Perry said he went to grade school with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa and was “a couple of years ahead of him.” He said that in fifth grade, he and his friend beat up a young Trudeau, potentially due to “pure jealousy,” adding, “I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up.”

Chandler – yes, we can still call him that – said he wasn’t proud of what happened but did go on to suggest that the incident was “rather instrumental in [Trudeau] going to such great heights: “I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this, and I’m going to become prime minister.'”

“I’m not bragging about this — it’s terrible. I was a stupid kid. I didn’t want to beat him up,” explained Perry. “In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

“Well, he is a handsome guy,” Kimmel said. “Boy, is he ever,” Perry echoed.

But those childish bygones are long forgotten, and it does not look like the schoolkid-turned-PM harboured any animosity towards Perry.

He posted about the star’s death on Sunday.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

Check out Perry’s 2017 interview with Kimmel below.