61 Canadians including BC, Ontario premiers added to Russia’s “stop list”

On April 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry added 61 Canadians, including several premiers, to its “stop list” of people who are indefinitely banned from the country.

The long list of new names from the ministry includes “senior government officials, active and retired military personnel, representatives of the expert community and leading media directly involved in the development, substantiation, and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada,” according to the statement.

BC Premier John Horgan and Ontario Premier Douglas Ford can’t enter Russia ever again now that their names have been mentioned in the sanctions.

Neither can the premier of Alberta, Jason Kenny, or the premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.

Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, was banned as well.

Toronto Mayor John Tory was also named on the list, along with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

The ministry made the decision “in response to the constantly-imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the official Ottawa, including a ban on entry to Canada and other discriminatory measures against Russian officials, military, experts, and journalists,” it said in a statement.

“In this regard, we warn the Canadian curators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions of responsibility for the war crimes committed by their wards. The guilty will definitely be punished,” it says.

The same week, the Canadian government announced its own sanctions targeting people with ties to the Russian government, including Putin’s daughters. Prime Minister Trudeau also recently sent military support to Ukraine, which could have also had a part to play in spurring the decision from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement continued, “In the near future, a new announcement is planned on the next expansion of the Russian ‘stop list’ in response to the hostile actions of the Government of Canada, which supports the pro-Banderist regime in Kyiv.”

Updates are posted to the Russian ministry’s website.