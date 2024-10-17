Lions QB Rourke felt NFL teams didn't respect his CFL experience

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke shared his thoughts on his stint in the NFL in a recent interview.

The 26-year-old explained that, despite building an impressive resume during his time in the CFL, he felt like NFL teams didn’t value any of his professional football accomplishments.

Rourke joined the NFL on the heels of a wonderful season north of the border. He finished the 2022 CFL season with 25 passing touchdowns and seven more scores on the ground, winning the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian award.

He was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent a lot of time on the practice squad. Rourke eventually bounced around a handful of NFL organizations but failed to find a suitable landing spot.

“I certainly felt that what I had done in the CFL, or the experience that I had in the CFL, was not valued,” explained the quarterback in a recent Rider Radio interview.

“I was still a rookie in the NFL so I went through he rookie stuff in the CFL and then I did it again in the NFL… I was still treated as the young guy even though I was older than some of the players that they had drafted.”

“That experience of leading locker rooms, being a captain in a professional league, that never carried any weight. Creating your own routine and having a way of taking care of yourself as a professional, being a pro, I didn’t feel like that was ever given any credence.”

Rourke never played a live snap in a regular-season NFL game. When he did get into the game, which only happened in preseason, he had his moments, including a highlight touchdown pass.

The quarterback rejoined the Lions this past August and took back the starting position. His return to the CFL hasn’t been entirely smooth. After a series of up-and-down performances, the club finally announced that Vernon Adams Jr. will replace Rourke at quarterback for the last regular-season game.

Rourke is an example of the additional difficulties CFL quarterbacks face when they attempt to transition to the NFL. Clubs are likelier to invest in younger players, especially their own draft picks, before giving a shot to an older quarterback who has already taken a longer route to the highest level.

“I thought that maybe they’d have a little bit more respect for the [CFL] and the players that come out of it,” continued Rourke.

This is part of the reason it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a quarterback make the move down south and experience great success.

The CFL playoffs are just around the corner and the Lions will need to make a decision on who will start at quarterback. Adams Jr.’s play on Saturday will reveal a lot.

The Lions’ late-season struggles mean that they won’t get the chance to host a playoff game unless they make it to the Grey Cup, which is being held at BC Place.