Grab your cowboy boots and dust off your hats because there’s an incredibly cheap way to get direct from Vancouver to Nashville for less.

According to flight deal expert Chris Myden from YVR Deals, you can get roundtrip, nonstop flights for as low as $277, including taxes. The cheap flights were all available via WestJet from mid-August to mid-September 2023.

Paying less than $300 to get all the way to Tennessee is a great deal. On average, flights from YVR to Nashville are between $350 to $560. If you’re unlucky, you may pay even more.

Nashville is a hot destination for Vancouverites, especially those celebrating an upcoming wedding. You’ll see lots of bachelor and bachelorette parties in town when you’re there, so why not bring the whole wedding crew with you for cheap?

Here’s how to get the flight deal

Using Kayak or Skyscanner, search for flights from Vancouver (YVR) to Nashville (BNA)

Try out different date combos to find the cheapest prices

For example, we found a flight for $277 on Kayak from September 11 to 15.

Will you be gathering your crew for a Nashville trip this summer?