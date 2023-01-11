"60 hours of rainfall": Huge downpour in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

Sick of the rain yet, Vancouver? Well, more is on the way this week — and it’s a rain marathon of sorts.

Meteorologists with The Weather Network say a massive low-pressure system over the Pacific could bring more than 100 millimetres of rain to the South Coast by the end of the week.

“Some cities will face up to 60 hours of rainfall that will taper to showers on Saturday,” the weather Network said.

Right now, there’s 3,000-kilometre wide area of low pressure over the ocean, steering moisture toward the West Coast of North America. The incoming series of storms likely won’t meet the definition of an atmospheric river, but a lot of rain is certainly in the mix.

“As the system moves north of the Fraser River and along the Sea to Sky, the precipitation will jump to over 100 millimetres of rainfall,” The Weather Network said.

That precipitation will likely fall as rain over the North Shore mountains by late Thursday, although it could fall as snow at higher elevations near Whistler.

The heavy rain this week could be followed by colder temperatures next week — which could build the snowpack back up at local ski hills.