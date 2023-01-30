You can fly to the Philippines from Vancouver for under $700 roundtrip

Street view of Manila with Jeepneys on road with Clock Tower in the background (Richie Chan/Shutterstock)

Here’s your chance to travel to the Philippines!

Typically a flight to Manila from Vancouver would cost around $1,000 to $1,500 but Skyscanner is showing prices for as low as $692.

These flights to Manila include a layover in Hong Kong however, there is a catch if you select the cheapest tickets.

For example, the flight Daily Hive found for $692 included a layover 23-hour layover when returning back to Vancouver.

There are other flights with shorter layovers, but they just may cost a couple of extra dollars.

Travel dates are available in November.

If you were hoping to fly out a little earlier, October also has some great deals. While there arents any tickets under $700, you can find roundtrips for under $860 that month.

Manila itself, on the island of Luzon, is home to more than 12 million people. The bayside city boasts excellent food as well as beautiful architecture.

Travellers will need to grab domestic flights from Manila to get to the other islands, but luckily those are much more affordable than trans-Pacific ones.

Some popular destinations around the Philippines include the beaches on Borocay, the ocean-facing cliffs on Palawan, and the Chocolate Hills on Bohol.

With files from Megan Devlin