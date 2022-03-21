Cheap flights from YVR to New York are less than $400 roundtrip

We are desperate for a city getaway after feeling cooped up during COVID-19. Now, as time has passed and travel restrictions are changing, Vancouverites are looking to use up their vacation time and take a trip.

We found a cheap flight deal for you that will take you across the continent from Vancouver to New York City.

On Monday, March 21, Google Flights was showing airfare from YVR to NYC for as low as $377 roundtrip.

And, there were plenty of dates available from the spring to the fall at just under $400.

The cheapest flights tend to have a layover, many in either Los Angeles or Seattle. Also, June, July, and August showed the most expensive flights, while the cheapest ones were in May and October.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Enter Vancouver to New York City.

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

Also, you can try to use Google Flights to find the cheapest dates, then book directly with the airline; it’s possible they have an even cheaper deal for you.

When you’re looking for your flight, make sure you double-check which airport you’re ending up at.

Lots of travellers to NYC say that it’s more convenient to fly in and out of JFK airport because it’s better connected to public transit than LaGuardia Airport.

Currently, Canada’s travel requirements are set to change in April when fully vaccinated travellers won’t need a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada. The US still has some travel restrictions in place and you can learn more on their CDC website.