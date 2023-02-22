Burnaby to open two NHL-sized ice rinks later this year (PHOTOS)

A major milestone in the construction project to build Rosemary Brown Arena was reached late last month, when concrete was poured into the forms that create the slabs for two NHL-sized ice rinks.

Construction crews poured 240 cubic metres of concrete for each rink slab in a special process that was one continuous action over 18 hours — a unique process for ice rinks given the considerations to formwork, refrigeration piping, and steel reinforcement. After the concrete pour, the slabs were flooded with water to cure the concrete.

The $50-million facility will be the newest addition to the City of Burnaby’s growing planned network of future community and recreational facilities. It is being built on a City-owned lot at 7789 18th Street — immediately adjacent to Byrne Creek Community secondary school, the 20,000 future residents that will live in the adjacent 51-acre Southgate City neighbourhood, and within walking distance of SkyTrain’s Edmonds Station.

January 2023 construction progress:

Future final condition:

Each ice rink in the 92,000 sq ft complex features about 200 spectator seats. There will also be a skate shop, concession, meeting and multi-purpose rooms, and an outdoor rooftop patio.

In addition to ice sports, the rinks are intended to be used for lacrosse, ball hockey, inline hockey, and community events.

The complex is designed by architectural firm HCMA. A large lobby space will provide a common area that connects all building areas, while expansive windows will enable natural light to pour in, and the use of mass timber materials for the ceiling provide the vast spaces with a warm and inviting feel that also serves to reduce potential emissions — compared to using conventional steel. A particularly striking component for the exterior will be an illuminated, blade-shaped public art sculpture by local artist Jill Anholt, which is a design inspired by the metal blade of skates and the movements of skaters.

In 2021, Burnaby City Council approved the arena’s naming after Rosemary Brown, a prominent local NDP MLA between 1972 and 1986, and the first Black woman elected to a provincial legislature in Canada.

After experiencing major challenges with receiving timely shipments of pre-fabricated mass timber materials earlier in the pandemic, the timeline for the full completion of the facility is now delayed to Fall 2023. When Daily Hive Urbanized last provided an update on the project’s construction progress in late 2021, City staff at the time were anticipating a Summer 2022 opening.

Over the coming weeks and months, crews will finish the ceiling above the rinks before installing the rink’s dasher boards and glass.

Rosemary Brown Arena’s construction cost is funded by the City’s community benefit bonus fund — the pool of funding from community amenity contributions collected from private developers in exchange for providing additional density for their projects.