Rosapastel is creating luxurious makeup brushes for an affordable price

Rosapastel Brushes are creating luxurious, pink, and shiny makeup brushes for an affordable price.

They are a Vancouver-based brand that is also vegan and cruelty-free.

“There’s a big community on Instagram of women that love makeup and love the colour pink and I wanted to offer products that are pretty, high quality and look good in photos,” she said in an interview with the Daily Hive.

She got inspired to start this brand as she loves designing and makeup.

“I studied architecture in Spain and came to Canada seven years ago … I wanted to create makeup tools with a unique design that you can use to create the perfect makeup look and you can also display on your vanity.”

“When I wanted to buy makeup brushes all I could find was boring products with exorbitant prices so I decided to start designing my own makeup brushes. Luxurious pieces at an affordable price point so anybody should be able to buy Rosapastel brushes,” she told us.

One aspect of the signature design is the “bling ring, which is a beautifully crafted ring of crystals around the ferrule of the brush. Toledo said it is made with the softest and highest quality synthetic bristles.

She is glad that she stuck out her dream and created what she had envisioned for her brand.

“If you have a dream you have to go for it. Having a small business means a lot of work and spending so many hours working on it but at the end of the day, it is worth it.”

She hopes that her brand inspires any “boss babes makeup enthusiasts out there,” and that she sees more of her pink brushes on people’s Instagram feed.

To see which pink brush is for you check out Rosapastel’s website or Instagram.