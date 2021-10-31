These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

Although Vancouver has the least affordable housing in North America, it’s still possible to find a place to live in the city—without your parents paying for it.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around the city that prove just that.

“Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views,” Roomvu said. “Affordable housing is such a precious gift.”

For those with a little more cash, Roomvu’s round up has some investment-worthy properties, too.

So, whether you’re dreaming of home ownership or you’re on the hunt for your next investment, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This open concept, junior one-bedroom features wide plank laminate flooring, a new fridge, and a covered balcony. The impeccably maintained building has a rooftop pool with stunning views, and is located near Sunset Beach, the Seawall, and tons of restaurants. Rentals and pets are allowed and parking is available.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This cute studio has a great layout and could easily be reconfigured to have a separated bedroom. It features new light oak laminate flooring and a balcony with city views. Situated in the West End, the building has an indoor pool and sauna, and is close to the beach and Robson Street shopping.

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

This spacious two bedroom unit is move-in ready. It features a bright kitchen, large living and dining area, and a master ensuite. The building includes a gym and outdoor pool, and is steps to transit, grocery stores, and restaurants. One parking stall and one storage locker are included. The listing states that this is a leaky condo and must be purchased entirely in cash.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This quiet, west-facing suite offers views of English Bay and the mountains. Close to transit, shopping, restaurants, and the beach, the unit is ready to be renovated to your liking. The building has an indoor pool, gym, and rooftop patio. Parking and storage are included.

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

The top floor of a townhouse, this unit offers a spacious and bright kitchen, large living and dining area, and a vast balcony. There’s laminate flooring throughout and an ensuite in the master bedroom. Two side-by-side parking stalls and one storage locker are included. The listing notes that this is a leaky condo and must be paid for in cash.