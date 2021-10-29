The house from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is for sale (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

If you think you’ve seen 1428 N Genesee Avenue in your dreams, you might be right.

With its unassuming green roof and white pillars, the Dutch Colonial home is where Freddy Krueger stalks the dreams of innocent teens in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The West Hollywood house, featured as the facade of 1428 Elm Street throughout the franchise, is up for sale for $3,250,000.

Douglas Elliman realtors Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak will be accepting offers until midnight PST on Halloween night.

Built in 1919, the iconic home features three-and-a-half bathrooms and three bedrooms —although it may be hard to fall asleep.

A detached guest house accompanies the two-storey, 2,700-square-foot main house with its own kitchen, bathroom, and patio. The fenced-in backyard features a pool, sprawling lawn, and citrus trees.

With its walnut floors, bright windows, and French doors, the stunning home is more the stuff of dreams than nightmares.