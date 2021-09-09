How you can support BC kids this fall by sharing a meal with loved ones

Sharing a meal with family, friends and colleagues is always a special time. And this fall, people across British Columbia and the Yukon will safely come together to support a very important cause.

Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon (RMH BC) is celebrating the fourth annual Home for Dinner in 2021. The community fundraising initiative, presented by Beedie, encourages people across the province and territory to host safe in-person, outdoor, or virtual dinners while raising funds to support families travelling to Vancouver so their children are able to receive urgent medical care.

“Sharing a meal with loved ones is always a special occasion and it’s even more meaningful when it raises funds to support families staying at RMH BC. That’s what Home for Dinner is all about,” said RMH BC in a release. “Whether cooking a multi-course Thanksgiving feast or curating a laidback cheese board, Home for Dinner hosts have limitless possibilities to fundraise.”

Participating in Home for Dinner 2021 is as simple as registering as a Home for Dinner host online and inviting families, friends and colleagues to safely and responsibly gather for a meal. Instead of bringing food, wine or gifts to the gathering, guests will instead donate to RMH BC.

For over 35 years, RMH BC has been providing a home away from home for families of seriously ill children who must travel to Vancouver for major medical treatments. RMH BC serves up to 2,000 families a year.

As well as operating the 73-room facility on Heather Street in Vancouver, RMH BC also runs a Family Room at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Both allow families to be close during their child’s specialized care for illnesses such as leukemia, brain tumours or cystic fibrosis.

“Home for Dinner is an important initiative for RMH BC, raising critical funds to support the families who must relocate to Vancouver for a child’s medical treatment,” said Richard Pass, CEO of RMH BC. “The House serves over 200 communities across BC and Yukon, and we are grateful to every one of our supporters for participating in the campaign this year.”

This year, Home for Dinner participants as well as the general public are invited to join RMH BC for a virtual celebration on October 14. The inspirational online event features live entertainment, family stories and a silent auction. It will also pay tribute to the communities lending much-needed support to families in need.

RMH BC supports families in a variety of ways during their stay. The Family Meals program provides families healthy meals so they can focus on their child’s health. Creative outlets like Art & Music therapy help families cope during difficult times.

A stay at RMH BC can also save families over $6,000 per month in accommodation, food, gas, and other expenses.

“We’re so excited to see Home for Dinner enter its fourth year, particularly as families and friends are starting to reconnect after more than a year of self-isolating and physical distancing,” says Sunshine Purificacion, director of community development, RMH BC. “This past year has demonstrated the importance of a supportive community, particularly when we’re unable to be there for each other in person.

“We hope individuals across the province and abroad take this opportunity to enjoy a special dining experience with their loved ones, while also supporting families who are far from home and enduring an unthinkable emotional burden.”