Snow plow involved in crash with car in Mount Pleasant

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Jan 19 2024, 10:18 pm
Mark Kersten/Submitted

A City of Vancouver snow plow was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Mount Pleasant Friday.

Images from the scene show the truck’s plow against a red sedan where Main Street and Kingsway split off.

Snow plow car crash

Mark Kersten/Submitted

A City of Vancouver spokesperson told Daily Hive the crash happened early Friday morning, and that fortunately no one required medical assistance at the scene.

The City has launched an investigation into what caused the collision.

