EventsArtsConcertsContestsCuratedPop Culture

There's still one way Rolling Stones fans can win tickets to their Vancouver concert

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jun 25 2024, 5:49 pm
There's still one way Rolling Stones fans can win tickets to their Vancouver concert
Photography Stock Ruiz/Shutterstock | Hamid Rasid/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Mini-Zine Workshop with Cole Pauls

Sat, June 29, 1:00pm

Mini-Zine Workshop with Cole Pauls

Vancouver Business Networking Party | Internet Masterminds x Bootleggers

Sat, June 29, 6:00pm

Vancouver Business Networking Party | Internet Masterminds x Bootleggers

CANADA DAY WEEKEND BOLLYWOOD X PUNJABI BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Sun, June 30, 8:00pm

CANADA DAY WEEKEND BOLLYWOOD X PUNJABI BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

CANADA DAY LATIN X AFROBEATS BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Mon, July 1, 6:00pm

CANADA DAY LATIN X AFROBEATS BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

High concert ticket prices got you wanting to Paint it Black? Luckily, there’s still one way Rolling Stones fans can win a chance to see the band in Vancouver.

The rockers are coming to BC Place on July 5 for their Hackney Diamonds tour, and tickets certainly aren’t cheap. The most affordable offering on Ticketmaster right now is $197, with $250 per seat being a more realistic price.

But beer company Coors Light is offering fans a last-minute chance to snag tickets to see the rock legends. It’s launched a new initiative called Fix Tixflation, where fans have the opportunity to enter to win tickets just before the show.

Entries for the Rolling Stones Vancouver draw opens June 25.

“In Vancouver and across Canada, the feeling that concerts are just too expensive has become nearly universal. Take The Rolling Stones’ July 5 show in Vancouver. It’s a bucket-list concert for many, yet the vast majority feel intimidated by the resale market and priced out of going,” Coors Light said in an email to Daily Hive.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Coors, 80% of British Columbians asked believe getting concert tickets right now is harder than ever. Two in three of those polled hadn’t attended any live music events in the last year.

In a bid to help fans see their favourite artists, Coors is opening entry windows for 72 hours for a selection of summer concerts. Those interested can head to the Fix Tixflation website.

Other concerts Coors will be giving away tickets to include Missy Elliott in Montreal, P!nk in Edmonton, and Vance Joy in Toronto. It already gave away tickets to Niall Horan’s Toronto Show on June 21.

So, there you have it. There just might be the opportunity to get some “Satisfaction” in the form of Rolling Stones tickets.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Concerts
+ Contests
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop