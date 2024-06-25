High concert ticket prices got you wanting to Paint it Black? Luckily, there’s still one way Rolling Stones fans can win a chance to see the band in Vancouver.

The rockers are coming to BC Place on July 5 for their Hackney Diamonds tour, and tickets certainly aren’t cheap. The most affordable offering on Ticketmaster right now is $197, with $250 per seat being a more realistic price.

But beer company Coors Light is offering fans a last-minute chance to snag tickets to see the rock legends. It’s launched a new initiative called Fix Tixflation, where fans have the opportunity to enter to win tickets just before the show.

Entries for the Rolling Stones Vancouver draw opens June 25.

“In Vancouver and across Canada, the feeling that concerts are just too expensive has become nearly universal. Take The Rolling Stones’ July 5 show in Vancouver. It’s a bucket-list concert for many, yet the vast majority feel intimidated by the resale market and priced out of going,” Coors Light said in an email to Daily Hive.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Coors, 80% of British Columbians asked believe getting concert tickets right now is harder than ever. Two in three of those polled hadn’t attended any live music events in the last year.

In a bid to help fans see their favourite artists, Coors is opening entry windows for 72 hours for a selection of summer concerts. Those interested can head to the Fix Tixflation website.

Other concerts Coors will be giving away tickets to include Missy Elliott in Montreal, P!nk in Edmonton, and Vance Joy in Toronto. It already gave away tickets to Niall Horan’s Toronto Show on June 21.

So, there you have it. There just might be the opportunity to get some “Satisfaction” in the form of Rolling Stones tickets.