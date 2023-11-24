The Rolling Stones projection at City Hall didn't cost Vancouver taxpayers

After some angry responses over Mayor Ken Sim’s recent social media post, the company that organized the Rolling Stones event is denying some people’s claims that it was a waste of taxpayer dollars.

On Tuesday night, Vancouver City Hall was lit up with a Rolling Stones logo following Live Nation’s announcement that the band would be coming to Vancouver next year.

City councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung, Mike Klassen, and Peter Meiszner were onsite for a celebration that included an invitation to the media.

“When we heard this morning that The Rolling Stones had selected Vancouver as the only Canadian city on their upcoming 2024 tour, we were pretty stocked. And so we thought about it, and we were like, ‘You know what, we need to do something pretty special to welcome Mick, and Keith, and Ronnie and show Vancouver how much we love them.’ This is going to be a historic, epic, and unforgettable concert,” Kirby-Yung said in her speech.

“Now is the time to say… Let’s give The Rolling Stones, coming only to Vancouver, on the West Coast, here in the Best Coast of Canada, a warm Vancouver welcome, Vancouver City Hall style,” Kirby-Yung added as the projection lit up.

A video of the event, along with the speech made by Kirby-Yung, was shared by the mayor on X, and the response from some was critical.

this is embarrassing. your constituents are dying from a tainted drug supply, your constituents are struggling to afford rent and groceries. do something useful for your city. — future star⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@4everfuturestar) November 22, 2023

One user wrote, “Sick video also I can’t afford to live here anymore please help.”

Another person said, “This is so cringe.”

User @AG_NBA_X was among the few responses questioning the cost.

“Seems like an absolute waste of money all this hype,” they said in part.

President of Laura Ballance Media Group says the bill was not covered by the city.

“The lighting up of the iconic Rolling Stones “lips” logo on Vancouver City Hall was paid for entirely by the promoter of the event. Additionally, a fee was paid to City Hall for the activation, and the promotor also paid 100% of the insurance for the evening,” she told Daily Hive.

Not all of the comments were negative.

“I’m glad City Hall finally has some character. Those complaining about the cost of this stunt are playing politics. Where were their complaints when City Hall projected other events and commemoration symbols/colours earlier in the year? Silent of course. It’s the same projection system btw,” one person said.

“There are about 4 people in the entire city who are in uproar about this. Everyone else is either excited or doesn’t care,” another explained.

