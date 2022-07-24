Another Rogers outage caused "intermittent issues" for some customers

Rogers customers who were frustrated by the historic service outage on July 8, 2022, got a strange taste of déjà vu this weekend.

On Sunday, July 24, some customers couldn’t make calls.

The outage was confirmed by Rogers, who said service was restored by 9 am EST.

Some customers may have experienced intermittent issues making VoLTE calls earlier this morning. 3G/4G calling, 911 services and data service, were not impacted. Full service has since been restored. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 24, 2022

According to the communications giant, some customers “may have experienced intermittent issues making VoLTE calls” early in the morning on Sunday.

The outage did not affect 3G/4G calling, 911 service, or data service.

On Twitter, #rogersoutage was trending as frustrated customers aired their grievances about being unable to make phone calls once again. “My trust in Rogers has evaporated,” wrote one Twitter user. “I am fed up,” wrote another.

🚨Rogers calling is not working again. My trust in Rogers has evaporated. Clearly they are vulnerable. In this modern world, not having a working phone is a safety issue. @JustinTrudeau please address the communications monopoly asap. Canadians deserve better. #RogersOutage — 𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 (she/her) (@missakind) July 24, 2022

I am fed up… I should have listened to myself and change carrier already. #rogersoutage once again this is bs — Jessica 🇺🇦 (@Jesse_Bandit) July 24, 2022

Earlier in the week, the company replaced its Chief Technology Officer.

President and CEO of Rogers Communications Tony Staffieri told customers on July 13 that their previous massive outage was unacceptable.

We have been listening to our customers from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them. pic.twitter.com/GqApnbe7YA — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 12, 2022



“Simply put, we failed on our promise to be Canada’s most reliable network,” he wrote.

More to come…