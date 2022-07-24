NewsVentureTech

Another Rogers outage caused "intermittent issues" for some customers

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jul 24 2022, 4:33 pm
Another Rogers outage caused "intermittent issues" for some customers
Yuttana Hongtansawat/Shutterstock

Rogers customers who were frustrated by the historic service outage on July 8, 2022, got a strange taste of déjà vu this weekend.

On Sunday, July 24, some customers couldn’t make calls.

The outage was confirmed by Rogers, who said service was restored by 9 am EST.

According to the communications giant, some customers “may have experienced intermittent issues making VoLTE calls” early in the morning on Sunday.

The outage did not affect 3G/4G calling, 911 service, or data service.

On Twitter, #rogersoutage was trending as frustrated customers aired their grievances about being unable to make phone calls once again. “My trust in Rogers has evaporated,” wrote one Twitter user. “I am fed up,” wrote another.

Earlier in the week, the company replaced its Chief Technology Officer.

President and CEO of Rogers Communications Tony Staffieri told customers on July 13 that their previous massive outage was unacceptable.


“Simply put, we failed on our promise to be Canada’s most reliable network,” he wrote.

 

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.