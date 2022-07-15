After much anticipation, Drake’s OVO Fest is finally back in the 6ix. Disclaimer: it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to attend.

Fans were met with high-volume queues prior to and after the 10 am ticket release on Ticketmaster, with most falling short, and losing patience all together.

For those who were lucky enough to snag a pair, they surely broke the bank.

Tickets started at $750 for lawn space at the Budweiser Stage, which wouldn’t even grant you a designated seat of your own.

Ticketmaster is selling OVO Fest Platinum tickets for LAWN at $750 a piece… SEVEN HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS A TICKET TO SIT ON GRASS. pic.twitter.com/YYk17HLGZ2 — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) July 15, 2022

Even our fellow Daily Hive colleagues didn’t fail to express their opinions over the ridiculously high ticket prices.

“It would probably be cheaper to rent a boat and listen from the water,” one staff member commented. I mean, probably. “Rent or OVO – I choose a month of shelter,” wrote another. They’re not entirely wrong, either.

Those who made it out of the deep abyss of a Ticketmaster queue were met with astonishing prices, and that wouldn’t even get you the best seat in the house. The 200-level section soared to $1,185 per ticket initially, and it’s still climbing.

Confirmed: Drake is a landlord https://t.co/zdjAOboydP — Paul Chin • 陈保罗 (@ohyeahpaulchin) July 15, 2022

Although queue wait times have eased up, the outpour of commentary certainly has not.

Is that’s lawn now made of gold? #ovofest #heavy — analee paduu music (@leelee_paduu) July 15, 2022

why the morning of ovo fest tickets release feel like the apocalypse — f. (@_ffarz) July 15, 2022

Just seen OVO fest ticket prices. Everyone gonna be on straight rice and ketchup for months lmao — Kai KALM (@KaiKalm) July 15, 2022

The madness is sure to continue leading up to the August 1 show, especially as the demand and panic sets in. Resellers will certainly look to capitalize on the opportunity.