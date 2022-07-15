EventsConcertsPop CultureCelebrities

Canadians outraged over Drake's ridiculous OVO Fest concert ticket prices

Jul 15 2022, 8:41 pm
Canadians outraged over Drake's ridiculous OVO Fest concert ticket prices
After much anticipation, Drake’s OVO Fest is finally back in the 6ix. Disclaimer: it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to attend.

Fans were met with high-volume queues prior to and after the 10 am ticket release on Ticketmaster, with most falling short, and losing patience all together.

For those who were lucky enough to snag a pair, they surely broke the bank.

Tickets started at $750 for lawn space at the Budweiser Stage, which wouldn’t even grant you a designated seat of your own.

Even our fellow Daily Hive colleagues didn’t fail to express their opinions over the ridiculously high ticket prices.

“It would probably be cheaper to rent a boat and listen from the water,” one staff member commented. I mean, probably. “Rent or OVO – I choose a month of shelter,” wrote another. They’re not entirely wrong, either.

Those who made it out of the deep abyss of a Ticketmaster queue were met with astonishing prices, and that wouldn’t even get you the best seat in the house. The 200-level section soared to $1,185 per ticket initially, and it’s still climbing.

Although queue wait times have eased up, the outpour of commentary certainly has not.

The madness is sure to continue leading up to the August 1 show, especially as the demand and panic sets in. Resellers will certainly look to capitalize on the opportunity.

