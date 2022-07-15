NewsHumour & WeirdCuratedCelebrities

Free Drake: Fans troll Twitter after false rumour of rapper's arrest in Sweden

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Jul 15 2022, 2:18 pm
Free Drake: Fans troll Twitter after false rumour of rapper's arrest in Sweden
John Steel/Shutterstock

What celebrity hasn’t been the victim of a false report?

Social media was ablaze Thursday, July 14, when rumours of Drake getting arrested in Sweden spread like wildfire.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly who started the now-debunked rumour. Everyone on the internet just started sharing “reports” that Drake and his entourage were taken into custody after they were allegedly found with marijuana. Cannabis, after all, is illegal in the Scandinavian country.

While the Grammy-winning rapper was in Sweden last night – having shared a Story of him in his hotel room with a bottle of bubbly – his team denied the allegations to reporters.

All this resulted in “Free Drake” trending on Twitter overnight, further cementing Drake’s status as the certified meme king.

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.