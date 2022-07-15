What celebrity hasn’t been the victim of a false report?

Social media was ablaze Thursday, July 14, when rumours of Drake getting arrested in Sweden spread like wildfire.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly who started the now-debunked rumour. Everyone on the internet just started sharing “reports” that Drake and his entourage were taken into custody after they were allegedly found with marijuana. Cannabis, after all, is illegal in the Scandinavian country.

While the Grammy-winning rapper was in Sweden last night – having shared a Story of him in his hotel room with a bottle of bubbly – his team denied the allegations to reporters.

All this resulted in “Free Drake” trending on Twitter overnight, further cementing Drake’s status as the certified meme king.

How Canadians be pulling up in Sweden if they don’t free Drake pic.twitter.com/rwcQbLnAOd — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) July 15, 2022

“Things got Rocky in Stockholm; lawyers had the case dropped A$AP.

Sweetie, I ain’t put the weed in Sweeden. It’s always been named that” #FreeDrake pic.twitter.com/MQoq6LwcV4 — Realest Baddest Daddest Joke (@realbaddadjoke) July 15, 2022

Get in loser. We’re going to free drake pic.twitter.com/9qPOAffBN9 — RAO☠️🏴‍☠️ (@SasquachFreezer) July 15, 2022

FREE DRAKE, THIS IS THE MAN YOU’RE LOOKING FOR @Sweden pic.twitter.com/OK0wHJF5Al — Tïngs ✮ (@Tingz) July 15, 2022

Kanye pulling up to Sweden to free Drake rn pic.twitter.com/LNdjLVRvvc — Did Donda 2 Get Fixed Today? (@didjesusdrop) July 15, 2022

There’s only one man that can Free Drake pic.twitter.com/xzs5xhFZu1 — HOPEFULCHIEFSFAN (@ANDRE3000ISGOAT) July 15, 2022

Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating pic.twitter.com/w0dQAV8S20 — alex (@AlexUlrichh) July 15, 2022

Brittney grinner watching the entire United states try to free Drake in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/rLGfIyl8XZ — John (@iam_johnw) July 15, 2022