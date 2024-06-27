Roenick couldn't stop crying on Hall of Fame call: "I'm so happy"

Jeremy Roenick was practically bawling his eyes out during what was surely one of the best calls of his life yesterday.

Roenick was one of seven people recently chosen for the Hockey Hall of Fame. He’s being joined by Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, Colin Campbell, David Poile, Natalie Darwitz, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

It’s a long time coming for Roenick, who had been passed over multiple times before. The 54-year-old has been retired for 15 years.

So when Roenick got the call from Lanny McDonald and Mike Gartner, he couldn’t believe it.

It led to a hilarious exchange, in which Roenick can be heard repeatedly saying, “No, you’re not,” while McDonald and Gartner were trying to deliver the good news.

“So, are you laughing or crying?” McDonald asked finally. “Or you just don’t believe us?”

He wasn’t laughing.

“No, I’m crying. Cause I’m so happy,” Roenick said. “I can’t thank you enough.”

"So are you laughing or crying?" Amazing reaction from Jeremy Roenick after getting the Hall of Fame call from Lanny McDonald. 🎥: TSN/Instagram pic.twitter.com/bdO2jr4dkY — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 26, 2024

Almost as entertaining was Roenick’s call with former teammate Joe Thornton.

“Hall of fucken Famer, baby!” Thornton exclaimed on the After the Whistle podcast. “JR Hall of Fame, boys! I’m so fucken happy for you, bro. So happy for ya.”

“I’m thrilled over the moon for ya. Well deserved, eh. It took 10 more years than I thought, but we knew all along you’re a Hall of Famer!”

One of the most engaging personalities to ever play the game, Roenick scored 1,216 points in 1,363 career NHL games, which ranks him 47th on the all-time scoring list. He ranks 42nd all-time in goals with 513.

The Boston native played for five teams during his NHL career: Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks. He never won a Stanley Cup, but put up 122 points in 154 career playoff games, which ranks 60th all-time. He won a silver medal with USA at the 2002 Winter Olympics.