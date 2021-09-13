Rodney the Barber is incorporating self-care methods into his haircuts



This Vancouver-based barber is bringing a modern approach to his barbershop to make sure everyone feels great afterwards.

As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Rodney Weleschuk, barber and founder at Rodney the Barber, about self-care.

“Self-care is more important now than ever so a fresh haircut can elevate yourself, and your opportunity. I want everyone to leave feeling better than when they walked in,” said Weleschuk in an interview with Daily Hive.

He primarily does men’s haircuts but enjoys working with teenagers and others who would like a barber-style haircut.

His inspiration is “making the world a more handsome place. If you look good, you feel good,” he said.

Weleschuk decided to open Rodney the Barber in March 2020, during the pandemic.

“I already had a solid group of regulars who come to me but now I am growing a clientele on The High Street. So many men used to work downtown, but now they work from home and need a city barber, here in the Valley. That is me,” he said.

His career as a barber started early on when he was a teenager washing hair and assisting in salons. Weleschuk went to hair school in Edmonton and worked several years after in different jobs, but decided it was time for a change.

7 years later, he followed his passion to retrain as a barber here in Vancouver and graduated from the old-school barbering program in London.

He worked in Vancouver at a high pace shop for four years then relocated for a year to train with a master barber, to refine his skills.

After COVID, he decided it did not make sense to return Downtown, but set up his own business in a studio close to his usual clients who would come Downtown. He thanks Vancity for their help with this.

He also said COVID was a huge change for him because he had additional steps in sanitation between clients to ensure all tools and surfaces are immaculate. He also had to wear glasses, and seeing between the fog was one of his greatest challenges.

However, at the end of the day, the health and safety of his clients is extremely important to him.

Eventually, he would like to grow his clientele to have a need for a storefront of his own and have more staff that are like-minded individuals to himself.

“With me, what you see is what you get. No facade. I want my personality to ensure the client’s trust, and my skills to speak for themselves.”

Make sure to book with Rodney on his online site here if you are interested.