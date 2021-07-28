These salons are “spreading the hair love” throughout Vancouver

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.



As a master stylist with three popular hair salons, Regina Anselmi knows a lot about making people look good and feel confident. She owns Trim Hair Salon and the two Hair Love Studios locations.

Anselmi spoke to Daily Hive about what motivated her to start her businesses: “Spreading the hair love, making people feel confident and able to express themselves.”

Trim Hair Salon is a charming spot, overflowing with personality.

“Trim is a little shop on Main Street with the same character from when antique stores still outnumbered fine dining hubs and consignment boutiques. From the mouldings and exposed brick to the beautiful custom woodwork, Trim feels familiar and warm,” Anselmi said.

“Trim has been an essential part of East Vancouver’s beauty industry for over a decade and has earned the accolade of ‘Best of Vancouver’ more than once.”

Anselmi is equally enthusiastic about Hair Love Studios, which has two locations, in Olympic Village and at Beaumont Studios.

“At Hair Love Studios, we continually develop ourselves to reflect a constant evolution of style. We love what we do and live what we love. We believe love is the secret ingredient, the force multiplier, the game changer,” she said.

She added that she want to create beauty breakthroughs for her guests—”and ourselves.”

“We layer passion and creativity into our craft. We reflect who you are on the inside, on the outside. We let people see you!”

Anselmi is proud to partner with Paris-based hair-and-beauty company La Biosthetique and “share their commitment to the environment and ethical partnerships.”

It’s clear that, to Anselmi, a hair salon is about much more than just styling hair. “We take great pride in making each and every guest feel welcome and comfortable. We respect and enjoy each other because we know the importance of friendship and human connection,” She explained.

When asked if she had any words of wisdom for her fellow entrepreneurs, Anselmi advised: “Work hard, stay focused and anything is possible!” She attributes her own success to following her instincts and embracing new experiences.

As with so many small businesses, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult. Anselmi noted that the most challenging aspects have been capacity limits and “the change in energy in the salon.”

But despite these hurdles, she remains committed to her goal: “Make Vancouver beautiful, one head at a time!”

