The best barbershops in Vancouver for a slick fade

If there’s one thing there’s no shortage of in Vancouver, it’s barbershops. The quantity makes it hard to choose where to go to shave off that massive jungle of hair that has amassed during the pandemic.

These are some of the best barbershops in Vancouver that not only offer a fantastic cut or beard trim, but also feature amazing staff for awesome conversation.

All of these shops offer health and safety protocols.

Opened in December 2015, Paulie’s is located in the bustling heart of Main Street in Vancouver. Featuring a super talented team led by head barber Paul Donnici, you’re sure to get an excellent cut from any member of the staff. They’ll always have a bumpin’ playlist to go along with your cut too.

“Best Hood Feel Good” is the motto you’ll find behind the doors of Paulie’s Barbershop, and it’s accurate on both accounts.

The star of the shop, though, is Stella, the friendliest dog on Main Street.

Address: 4326 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3995

It’s hard to find a top-quality cut through a walk-in appointment. Enter Knowledge Barbers.

Located in Mount Pleasant, Knowledge Barbers is home to a tight-knit collective of experienced and developing barbers. Founded in 2019 by brothers Marvin & Marlon Soriano, the shop remains as dedicated to serving the community as it is to advocating for it.

Through fundraisers and charitable sports events, they have kickstarted giveback programs for various organizations in Vancouver and beyond, including the Chinatown Merchants Association, Right To Play Canada, and youth sports teams at St. Patrick’s Secondary (their alma mater).

Address: 86 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3938

Who wouldn’t want a haircut from someone who calls himself “Farzad the happy barber”?

Farzad’s is located in Yaletown and has been a mainstay for manscaping for 15 years. If you’re looking for a straight razor shave, Farzad is renowned for his technique.

Address: #126-1208 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-408-0060

The owner of Boombox, Dez, has been cutting hair for just over five years, and started this shop at just 21 years of age.

Don’t let his age fool you though. Dez and his team offer some of the best cuts in all of the city, along with a friendly vibe and a rad space.

Address: 2460 Heather Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9373

Heisman is located in the heart of Gastown, and if the name didn’t give it away, this place is ideal for sports fans. Decorated with jerseys and sports memorabilia, we’re sure they’d be keen to talk sports while they make you look amazing.

They also have a second location in Richmond.

Address: 332 Water Street Unit 150, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-2220

It’s more than a haircut you’d be receiving at Sorrento; you’d be taking a seat inside Vancouver’s history. This establishment has been around since the 50s, and to survive that long, you have to be doing something very right.

Sorrento’s currently has a waitlist, and you can text 604-330-8137 to put your name on it.

Address: 2417 East Hastings, Vancouver

The Belmont has been giving men sick fades and perfectly manicured beards since 2007 and is located in beautiful Mount Pleasant. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred.

Phone: 111 East Broadway, Vancouver BC

Address: 604-568-6238

Located right in the middle of Commercial Drive, Del Ray offers a chill vibe, and a fairly affordable cut to go along with it. You can also book just a beard trim if you’re looking a little shaggy around the chin.

Address: 1708 East 4th Avenue, Vancouver, BC

Phone: 778-235-2886

How would you like to sip on a cappuccino, or better yet, a glass of scotch with your cut or shave? Regal Grooming Lounge offers just that. A relaxing and classy vibe, and excellent barbers who will have you feeling like a million bucks.

Address: 415 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-7668

While Big Joy doesn’t only cater to men, there’s no doubt the professionals here will handle your hair with the utmost care and attention to detail.

They offer a full range of services, including a whole suite of different hair colouring if you’re feeling adventurous.

Address: 2137 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-5582