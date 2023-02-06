If getting paid to travel sounds like your cup of tea, Rocky Mountaineer is currently hiring for a dream job based out of Vancouver, BC.

Rocky Mountaineer is looking for a Train Manager based in Vancouver or BC, which it claims is the perfect role for someone who loves to travel, meet new people, and create life-changing experiences.

While Rocky Mountaineer is hiring for the coveted Train Manager position, several other gigs are available, both onboard and not aboard a train, in Western Canada.

For those interested in the Train Manager position, applicants must be prepared to travel up to six days per week, with legal eligibility to work in Canada.

“This onboard role will get to experience the most beautiful scenery western Canada has to offer on a daily basis.”

On February 8 and 10, Rocky Mountaineer will hold a career fair at the Vancouver station on 1755 Cottrell Street for Vancouver-based applicants for various roles it’s hiring for. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are being filled.

Onboard positions that the travel company is hiring for include roles in guest services, hosts, chefs and cooks, gallery attendants, onboard support coordinators, stewards, and cleaners. Off-train positions include station managers, guest experience specialists, and managers.

Rocky Mountaineer is also hiring for a couple of Whistler-based guest experience roles.

If you need further enticing, head to the Rocky Mountaineer Instagram page and set your sights on some of the most stunning views you can witness in Canada.

Rocky Mountaineer’s Canadian destinations include Banff, Jasper, Lake Louise, and Calgary. In the USA, destinations include Moab, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

Rocky Mountaineer is also looking for applicants in Kamloops, Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper and Quesnel.

Click here to read more about the jobs and register for the career fair.