Breathtaking Canadian bucket list experience tops global list

As summer wraps up, have you gotten to do everything on your bucket list?

According to Google Trends, searches for “summer bucket list ideas” have increased 400% in the last month.

To find out where people want to go before summer is over, Travel agency Planet Cruise surveyed 1,000 people and gave them 52 bucket list options plus a chance to add their own ideas.

Two Canadian adventures made it on the list: the Rocky Mountaineer and Niagara Falls.

“The study revealed some key generational differences between the types of experiences different ages want to tick off their list,” wrote Planet Cruise in a release.

“From Gen Z partygoers and thrill-seeking millennials to Gen X nature lovers and sightseeing baby boomers…the study found the Rocky Mountaineer Train Ride is MOST popular with baby boomers and Gen Z.”

The Rocky Mountaineer train, which offers luxurious train journeys between BC and Alberta, is perhaps the most “timeless and ageless bucket list experience in Canada,” according to Planet Cruise because it resonated with both youthful Gen Z and elder baby boomer audiences.

“Creating a bucket list can be a great way to ensure that you strive towards ticking off an experience whilst you still can,” said a Planet Cruise spokesperson.

“Being able to travel the world whilst ticking off a bucket list destination is a truly exciting experience. More so when they are those rare uncontrollable occurrences like seeing the northern lights.”

Also high on the bucket list for all generations:

Seeing the Great Barrier Reef (most popular with Gen Z)

Driving Route 66

Husky Sleigh Ride

Go to Disneyland (most popular with millennials)

Going on a hot air balloon

Visit each continent in the world

Seeing the northern lights (most popular with Gen X and baby boomers)

Seeing the Pyramids

Visit Niagara Falls

You can also see the northern lights in Canada, so maybe Canada is one of the top travel destinations to tick things off your bucket list after all.