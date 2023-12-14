9 hilarious moments from Roberto Luongo's incredible Canucks career

Goaltenders can be a bit of a different breed. Whether you believe that’s the case with Roberto Luongo or not, there’s no arguing that he’s had his fair share of quirky moments during his time with the Vancouver Canucks.

With Luongo set to enter franchise’s Ring of Honour, let’s take a look back at some of the netminder’s most unique moments that made fans smile during his time with the Canucks.

1. Overtime poop

Okay, this one didn’t have fans smiling originally.

In Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final against the Anaheim Ducks, fans were shell-shocked when seldom-used goaltender Dany Sabourin was manning the crease for the Canucks.

On the broadcast, fans were led to believe that Luongo had an equipment issue.

However, as Luongo later admitted, it was a “stomach issue” that had him miss the first 3:34 of overtime period number two.

He later admitted he was on the toilet.

“I was there doing my business and I hear the play starting in the arena,” Luongo told Sports Illustrated in 2016. “So I panicked there. I don’t remember if I wiped. I just put my gear back on, tried to get out there as soon as I could.”

2. Joked about kicking the Sedins’ asses

TSN’s James Duthie and Luongo had a good thing going.

Duthie admitted in a later interview that Luongo even texted him about funny skit ideas.

One of the first skits they did together while Luongo was with the Canucks was back in 2007.

And arguably, one of the funniest moments was when Luongo said he was going to have to reprimand the Sedins for calling him a terrible poker player.

“I’m going to have to kick their asses,” Luongo said. “They’re in trouble tomorrow on the plane.”

3. Schneider vs Luongo

There are goaltending controversies, and then there’s the tandem that was Luongo and Cory Schneider.

The Canucks were lucky to have two of the best netminders in the game at their disposal, although it did come with a media firestorm.

Luongo and Schneider did a brilliant job of poking fun at their rivalry during this legendary skit on TSN.

Luongo and Schneider poked fun at themselves again years later, after both goalies found new teams, at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game.

Luongo and Schneider argue over the net "like the good old days" #Canucks #nhlallstar pic.twitter.com/sXTkrCDmKW — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 31, 2016

4. Made fun of himself for being the backup

Luongo was widely known as a legend on Twitter for his hilarious, self-deprecating tweets.

While many of those tweets came after he left the Canucks, he did have a hilarious one from the beginning of the 2012-13 season.

That year, Schneider was anointed at the Canucks starting goalie at the beginning of the season. Of course, Luongo had something to say about that.

Can't wait!!! “@NHL: #Canucks fans, are you ready to see Cory Schneider as No. 1 in net? #hockeyisback” — Strombone (@strombone1) January 18, 2013

He doubled-down on the self-deprecation when asked on Hockey Night in Canada’s “After Hours” back in 2013 if he does impressions.

“I’ve been doing a pretty good impression of being a backup goalie for the last few weeks,” he said. “I’ve got that one down pat.”

5. Luongo the poet

Back in 2010, the future Hall of Fame goalie hopped on TSN to do a skit called “Roberto Luongo Poetry.”

He hit on a number of topics in two minutes, including his dislike for shootouts and how he can’t tell the Sedin twins apart.

But arguably, the funniest one was when he made fun of then Chicago Blackhawks skater Dustin Byfuglien, right in the midst of the Canucks/Blackhawks rivalry.

He dropped amazing lines such as Byfuglien having “rhinoceros hips.” However, the golden closing was the highlight.

“Get your big ass out of my crease.”

Even if you believe goalies are different, not many, if any, were as funny in front of the camera (or on Twitter) as Luongo.

6. Appeared on The Weather Network

Usually when Luongo was on TV, he was stopping pucks, being interviewed, or producing funny skits.

However, this TV appearance was a bit different.

Back in 2009, Luongo was interviewed on The Weather Network, with the interviewer seemingly having no idea who he was.

“Not a lot of rain, a lot of sunshine, the weather’s been really mild so it’s been really nice.”

7. Laughs at Bieksa chirping the opposition

There were clearly a few characters on that Canucks team from the early 2010s, including Kevin Bieksa.

During a game against the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, Luongo can be seen on the bench laughing as Bieksa was jawing with Kings forward, Colin Fraser.

8. The own goal

There are strange NHL moments, but there haven’t been many goals as strange as this.

Back in 2013, Dan Hamhuis mishandled the puck behind his own net, which ricocheted off of Luongo’s skates and into the net.

While it wasn’t funny in real time, even Luongo was able to poke fun at it one year later.

Whenever a goalie scores in his own net I always laugh cuz I know I could never let that happen to me! #WorldCup2014 pic.twitter.com/8v92P0nQhy — Strombone (@strombone1) June 15, 2014

9. Garrett jinxes Luongo’s shutout bid

Wonder if Luongo ever confronted former Canucks color commentator John Garrett about this?

In a game against the Avalanche in 2013, Garrett said the dreaded word “shutout” as the Canucks were leading the Avalanche with 35 seconds left in the game.

Play-by-play announcer John Shorthouse was bugging Garrett for breaking his own superstition, and Garrett was beside himself for doing so.

Of course, Luongo let a puck trickle through him with seven seconds left in the game, which left Garrett on the ground in the fetal position.