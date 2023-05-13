Luongo celebrates beating Leafs and Canucks fans love it

While his time on the ice has come to an end, Roberto Luongo was not shy in celebrating the Florida Panthers punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs .

On Friday night, the former Vancouver Canucks goalie, who now holds the position of Special Advisor to the General Manager in Florida, celebrated hard after Nick Cousins scored the overtime series winner in Toronto.

His team beat the Bruins, then the Leafs… and now Roberto Luongo is going to the conference final 👏 pic.twitter.com/GANKVQITA6 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 13, 2023

So hard that he tweeted out a sarcastic message that read “act like you’ve been there before” accompanied with a photo of him hugging his front office colleagues enthusiastically.

Act like you’ve been there before fk pic.twitter.com/Yjo82Azt3j — Strombone (@strombone1) May 13, 2023

Canucks fans were quick to congratulate the former netminder who carried them to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2011. They were especially enthusiastic about Florida’s win considering they beat two of the Canucks’ rivals in upsetting the Boston Bruins in Round 1 and the Leafs in Round 2.

Some took the opportunity to let Luongo now how much they miss him.

Congrats Lou ! Stoked to see Your Panthers in Round 3 . Still miss ya in VanCity . — Todd Standerwick (@MedicTodd) May 13, 2023

Come back to Vancouver and help us 😭 — Chris McGill  (@McSolds) May 13, 2023

Future GM of your Vancouver Canucks — Luke Antrim (@Lukeantrim) May 13, 2023

What a night for Vancouver. You advance to the Conference Finals and the Leafs get eliminated. — Dylan Nicholson (@radiocodex) May 13, 2023

Some even admitted to jumping on the Panthers bandwagon.

This Canucks fan is cheering for y’all!! Go Cats! #TimeToHunt — Brittany Parkinson🏳️‍🌈 (@Britt_Parkinson) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, other users in the replies just took another chance to chirp the Leafs.

The leafs were getting beer delivered after round 1, this is normal compared to that — huge caniac (@hugee_caniac94) May 13, 2023

Luongo, a four-time All-Star, played in the NHL for 19 seasons. While the Hockey Hall of Famer retired with an abundance of achievements that include a Vezina trophy and two Olympic gold medals, he never won a Stanley Cup.

If the Panthers keep clawing their way through opponents, this might be the year Lou finally gets a ring.