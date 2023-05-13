SportsHockeyCanucks

Luongo celebrates beating Leafs and Canucks fans love it

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
May 13 2023, 8:29 pm
Luongo celebrates beating Leafs and Canucks fans love it
strombone1 / Twitter

While his time on the ice has come to an end, Roberto Luongo was not shy in celebrating the Florida Panthers punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs .

On Friday night, the former Vancouver Canucks goalie, who now holds the position of Special Advisor to the General Manager in Florida, celebrated hard after Nick Cousins scored the overtime series winner in Toronto.

So hard that he tweeted out a sarcastic message that read “act like you’ve been there before” accompanied with a photo of him hugging his front office colleagues enthusiastically.

Canucks fans were quick to congratulate the former netminder who carried them to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2011. They were especially enthusiastic about Florida’s win considering they beat two of the Canucks’ rivals in upsetting the Boston Bruins in Round 1 and the Leafs in Round 2.

Some took the opportunity to let Luongo now how much they miss him.

Some even admitted to jumping on the Panthers bandwagon.

Meanwhile, other users in the replies just took another chance to chirp the Leafs.

Luongo, a four-time All-Star, played in the NHL for 19 seasons. While the Hockey Hall of Famer retired with an abundance of achievements that include a Vezina trophy and two Olympic gold medals, he never won a Stanley Cup.

If the Panthers keep clawing their way through opponents, this might be the year Lou finally gets a ring.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.