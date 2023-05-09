Canucks' Elias Pettersson nominated for King Clancy Trophy

While we wait for the Vancouver Canucks to choose their next captain, Elias Pettersson has been nominated for an award based on his leadership qualities.
Pettersson has been chosen as the Canucks’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
All 32 teams get to pick a nominee, with the Canucks choosing Pettersson. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.
The selection committee will be looking at the following criteria, with the winner announced at the NHL Awards in Nashville on June 26:
- Clear and measurable positive impact on the community
- Investment of time and resources
- Commitment to a particular cause or community
- Commitment to the League’s community initiatives
- Creativity of programming
- Use of influence; engagement of others
The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice, while the two runners-up will receive a $5,000 donation.
The King Clancy Trophy has been awarded to Canucks players on three occasions. Trevor Linden won the award in 1997, while Henrik Sedin won in 2016. Henrik is the only player to win the award more than once, as he shared the trophy in 2018 with his brother, Daniel Sedin.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
- Anaheim Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk
- Arizona Coyotes: Travis Boyd
- Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron
- Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch
- Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund
- Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
- Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy
- Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski
- Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson
- Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
- Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse
- Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
- Los Angeles Kings: Mikey Anderson
- Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba
- Montreal Canadiens: Jordan Harris
- Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros
- New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes
- New York Islanders: Anders Lee
- New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba
- Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
- Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin
- San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin
- Seattle Kraken: Chris Driedger
- St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn
- Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman
- Toronto Maple Leafs: Morgan Rielly
- Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson
- Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith
- Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
- Winnipeg Jets: Blake Wheeler
