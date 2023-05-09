Canucks' Elias Pettersson nominated for King Clancy Trophy

While we wait for the Vancouver Canucks to choose their next captain, Elias Pettersson has been nominated for an award based on his leadership qualities.

Pettersson has been chosen as the Canucks’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

All 32 teams get to pick a nominee, with the Canucks choosing Pettersson. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The selection committee will be looking at the following criteria, with the winner announced at the NHL Awards in Nashville on June 26:

Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

Investment of time and resources

Commitment to a particular cause or community

Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

Creativity of programming

Use of influence; engagement of others

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice, while the two runners-up will receive a $5,000 donation.

The King Clancy Trophy has been awarded to Canucks players on three occasions. Trevor Linden won the award in 1997, while Henrik Sedin won in 2016. Henrik is the only player to win the award more than once, as he shared the trophy in 2018 with his brother, Daniel Sedin.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Anaheim Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk

Arizona Coyotes: Travis Boyd

Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Mikey Anderson

Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba

Montreal Canadiens: Jordan Harris

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Jacob Trouba

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Scott Laughton

Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin

San Jose Sharks: Luke Kunin

Seattle Kraken: Chris Driedger

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs: Morgan Rielly

Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson

Vegas Golden Knights: Reilly Smith

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Blake Wheeler