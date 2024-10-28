Road to the Grey Cup now set for BC Lions

We know the Grey Cup will be played at BC Place on November 17, but we don’t know if the BC Lions will be in it.

The Lions have a difficult path to the championship game following the final week of the CFL’s regular season. BC had a bye week, so all they could do is sit and watch as the other teams closed out their schedules.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-7) clinched first place in the West Division after a 28-27 win in Montreal, which locked the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-8-1) into second place.

For the first time ever, the CFL playoffs won’t include a team from Alberta, as both the Calgary Stampeders (5-12-1) and Edmonton Elks (7-11) are on the outside looking in.

BC (9-9) will have to win two straight road games in order to host the Grey Cup, beginning Saturday, November 2 at 3:30 pm PT in Saskatchewan. The winner of that game will head to Winnipeg for the Western Final on November 9.

The Lions have had a miserable second half of the season, but they are coming off a 27-3 win over the Montreal Alouettes. That win came with Vernon Adams Jr., not Nathan Rourke, at quarterback.

Lions head coach Rick Campbell is planning to go back to Adams again in Regina.

“I want to give him an opportunity to finish what he’s started,” Campbell said after the win over Montreal.

The Alouettes (12-5-1) are the top team in the East Division this season. They’ll face the winner of the Toronto Argonauts (10-8) and Ottawa RedBlacks (9-8-1) in the Eastern Final on November 9.

For the seventh time in franchise history, we will battle @sskroughriders in a Western Semi-Final. The latest chapter goes down next Saturday in Regina.#GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/M5RupelFhS — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 26, 2024