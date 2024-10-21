BC Lions plan to bench Nathan Rourke in the playoffs

The BC Lions have made their quarterback choice for the upcoming playoffs.

The team has revealed that Vernon Adams Jr. will lead them out for their first postseason game. That means Nathan Rourke, the CFL’s highest-paid player, will be on the bench.

“I want to give him an opportunity to finish what he’s started,” head coach Rick Campbell said about Adams Jr. taking back the starter role.

Rourke’s return to the CFL has not gone as planned. The Canadian quarterback has just four touchdowns compared to nine interceptions since signing in August. The Lions offence has sputtered with him behind centre.

Those struggles are what led the team to turn back to Adams Jr. for the team’s most recent game. The 31-year-old started the year as the Lions’ quarterback but lost his job after suffering an injury right before Rourke returned from the NFL.

Adams Jr.’s strong play in the team’s recent 27-3 victory over the Montreal Alouettes has seemingly secured his position as the starter going forward. He finished that game with 385 passing yards, as well as two touchdowns through the air.

It was his sixth game with more than 300 yards passing this season. He was a leading candidate for the league’s Most Outstanding Player award before hurting his knee and losing his job to Rourke.

The Lions have a bye week before the playoffs start. They’ll play in the CFL Western Division Semi-Finals against either the Saskatchewan Roughriders or the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, depending on their results this weekend. The Lions will not get the chance to host a playoff game unless they make it all the way to the Grey Cup, which is being held at BC Place this year.