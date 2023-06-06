"Riverdale" cast cheers on Whitecaps at BC Place (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Even though Riverdale has been filmed in Vancouver for years, we still get a kick out of seeing the stars in our city.

Recently, some of the show’s biggest stars were spotted at BC Place Stadium taking in a Whitecaps game. On Saturday, June 3, the Whitecaps played Sporting Kansas City and the final score was 1-1.

But it was a huge win for fans to see these stars: KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz), Casey Cott (Kevin Keller), Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty) and Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle).

The official Vancouver Whitecaps Twitter shared a photo of Cole Sprouse outside a VIP suite at BC Place Stadium.

Defending the cup at the #CanChamp Final on June 7 at BC Place 🏆 @colesprouse is a part of the #VWFC fam 💙 pic.twitter.com/vC5WFBDdsp — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) June 5, 2023

Riverdale fans shared photos and videos of the stars on social media and reshared content from the stars themselves.

Vanessa Morgan via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/HfgPedY9AY — Cole Sprouse Updates (@ColeSprouseUp) June 4, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheenam Bhardwaj (@miss.understood235)

Cole e o elenco de Riverdale aparecendo no telão do BC Place Stadium (03/06) pic.twitter.com/K6iyjrbtiS — Cole Sprouse Updates (@ColeSprouseUp) June 5, 2023

The stars snapped selfies with fans, danced in their VIP suite, and were showcased on the stadium’s jumbotron, too.

As Riverdale is set to wrap and its stars go on to bigger projects, this soccer game get-together may be one of the last group outings we see in the city by these actors.

The show’s series finale is set to air on August 23, 2023. The first season of the show, which is mostly filmed in Metro Vancouver, first aired in 2017.

Have you seen the cast around Vancouver before? Let us know in the comments!